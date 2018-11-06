Bottom line improvement at Archer Daniels Midland

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) are on watch after the company sails past Q3 profit estimates.

The company says growth in origination, oilseeds and nutrition revenue during the quarter offset a decline in carbohydrate solutions revenue

Adjusted segment operating profit rose 59% Y/Y to $861M during the quarter, powered by a gain in the oilseeds business.

"We are continuing to enhance our earnings power, both through our growth investments and our Readiness initiative, which is beginning to drive fundamental changes in the way we run our company," says Archer Daniels Midland CEO Juan Lucinao.

