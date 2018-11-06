New York Times down 2% on Barclays sell recommendation

Shares are overvalued following this year's big run higher, says Barclays, downgrading New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Underweight. The team's $18 price target suggests a whopping 33% downside .

Sounds like a blast from the (Internet bubble) past, according to the report, which says investors as more concerned with questionable metrics like digital adds instead of actual earnings. The team notes the company's outlook for Q4 EBITDA was cut last week to well below Street forecasts.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares are down 2.25% in premarket action.

