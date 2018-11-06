Volkswagen-Ford talks hit a higher gear

Talks between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (NYSE:F) are progressing, according to Automotive News.

The automaker have discussed the German automaker tapping into Ford's U.S. manufacturing capacity, Ford licensing Volkswagen's modular electric platform and other areas of cooperation.

"Most of the talks have been centered around our light-duty vehicles - our small commercial vehicles business in Europe, where we found huge synergies. We are both relatively small in size against our peers, so what we're talking about is sharing a few platforms and manufacturing sites there, which makes sense. And within the dialogue, we are also touching other options, but this will be the main focus if we come to a conclusion," says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.