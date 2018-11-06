More on Lexington Realty Q3: Beats by a penny, boosts by penny

After its Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 24 cents beat consensus estimate by a penny, Lexington Realty Trusts (NYSE:LXP) boosts its 2018 adjusted company FFO per share guidance range by a penny to 93 cents-95 cents from the prior range of 92 cents-94 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share compares with 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Disposition and reinvestment initiatives this year have increased industrial revenues to over 60% of our overall portfolio while significantly reducing our office exposure,"says CEO and President T. Wilson Eglin.

Disposed of 21 office assets to a newly formed JV for an aggregate gross disposition price of $725.8M and acquired a 20 stake in the JV for $53.7M.

Sold seven additional non-industrial properties for $113.7M.

Acquired three industrial properties for $71.1M.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Lexington Realty Trust beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)