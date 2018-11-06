Bausch Health Q3 revenues down 4%; shares up 4% premarket

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Q3 results: Revenues: $2,136M (-3.7%); Product sales: $2,108M (-3.6%); Other revenues: $28M (-15.2%).
Segment Sales: Bausch + Lomb/International: $1,147M (-7.1%); Salix: $460M (+1.8%); Ortho Dermatologics: $177M (unch); Diversified Products: $352M (-1.1%).
Net Loss: ($350M); Non-GAAP Net Income: $403M (+9.8%); CF Flow Ops: $522M (+6.5%).
XIFAXAN revenue increased by 11% Y/Y.
RELISTOR franchise revenue increased by 88% Y/Y.
2018 Guidance: Revenues: $8.15B – 8.35B (unch); non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.30B - 3.45B from $3.20B – 3.35B.
Shares are up 4% premarket.
