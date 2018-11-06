E*Trade closes acquisition of 1M brokerage accounts from Capital One

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) completes the acquisition and conversion of about 1M retail brokerage accounts from Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) for about $109M.

Sees 2019 EPS accretion better than 6 cents communicated at the time of the original announcement.

As of Nov. 2, 2018, these accounts carried $15.4B in total customer assets including $1.6B in customer cash.

Final price was adjusted for timing of the closing, account closures or transfers before the conversion, and other factors.

