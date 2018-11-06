Thomson Reuters reports mixed Q3 with EPS beat

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) reports mixed Q3 results with a smaller-than-expected drop in earnings from $0.27 last year to $0.11 (consensus: $0.03). Revenue was up 3% Y/Y to $1.29B, which fell short of the $1.31B expected by analysts.

Revenue breakdown: Legal, $883M (+3% Y/Y organic growth); Reuters News, $71M (-4% on lower recurring revenue).

FY18 guidance reaffirmed except for Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3B (was: $1.2B to $1.3B).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

