More on Emerson Electric's FQ4

Earnings per share from continuing operations increased 26% to $0.97, up from $0.77 in the quarter a year ago.
Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +11%; Commercial & Residential Solutions +7%.
Trailing three-month underlying orders growth remained in the 5%-10% range throughout the quarter, with September three-month underlying orders up 8%.
Outlook for 2019 (excluding impacts of the GE Intelligent Platforms acquisition): Total net sales growth is expected to be approximately 6%-9%, with GAAP earnings per share of $3.55-$3.70.
EMR -1.2% premarket
