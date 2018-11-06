Gogo +2.8% on Q2 beats with Business Aviation strength

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) gains 2.8% on Q2 beats with revenue up 26% Y/Y. FY18 guidance reiterates revenue at $865M to $935M (consensus: $894.68M) and adjusted EBITDA of $45M to $60M (was: $35M to $45M) with a 450 to 500 increase in 2Ku aircraft online (was: 550 to 650).

Revenue breakdown: Business Aviation, $73.6M (+22% Y/Y); Commercial Aviation, North America, $108.5M (+13%); Commercial Aviation, Rest of World, $35.2M (last year: $16.6M).

Aircraft: 898 2Ku aircraft online on 14 global airlines with 113 coming online in Q3.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Gogo beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)