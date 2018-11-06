GreenSky falls 15% after slashing year EBITDA growth guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) sinks 15% in premarket trading after factoring in a steeper-than-originally-expected yield curve to seasonal Q4 headwinds in its 2018 guidance, sharply lowering its forecast for adjusted EBITDA.

Now sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA up 4%-10% to $165M-$175M; had seen up 20%-25% to $192M-$199M.

Sees 2018 transaction volume up 30%-35% to $4.9B-$5.1B; head seen 35-41% increase to $5.1B-$5.3B in its Aug. 7 release.

Sees FY2019 transaction volume increasing 28%-36% to $6.4B-$6.8B.

Sees FY2019 adjusted EBITDA growth of 23%-32% to $210M-$225M.

Announces a share repurchase program for up to $150M of the company's class A common stock.

Conference call at 8:00AM ET.

