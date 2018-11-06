Petrobras -3% as Q3 earnings surge but production slips

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -3.4% pre-market despite reporting a surge in Q3 earnings to 6.64B reais ($1.78B) from 266M reais a year ago, helped by higher oil prices and the weakening of the real currency.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to 29.85B reais from 19.22B in the year-earlier period, while sales revenue rose to 98.26B reais from 71.82B a year ago and cash flow reached 21.92B reais ($5.88B) in the quarter.

PBR says its oil prices averaged $68.72/bbl during the quarter vs. an average of $44.32/bbl in the same period a year ago.

But Q3 domestic crude oil production fell 9.3% Y/Y to 1.937M bbl/day from 2.134M bbl/day a year earlier and also down 6.2% Q/Q, as overhauls of floating production platforms and sharp declines at mature fields offset fresh output from new subsalt wells; production from the Campos Basin fell to 910,740 bbl/day in September, its lowest since February 2000.

PBR says net debt rose slightly to 291.83B reais ($78.3B) from 284.02B reais in Q2 but its net debt to EBITDA ratio slipped to 2.96 from 3.23 in Q2.

Results were affected by the payment of an $853M fine to settle charges in the U.S. that former company executives and directors broke anti-corruption laws.