NYT: Half of Amazon's HQ2 coming to Queens

Yesterday’s news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will split HQ2 between two cities brought more lead candidates to the forefront.

The New York Times sources say Amazon is nearing a deal to move to the Queens neighborhood in Long Island City. The second location would be Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon execs have reportedly met with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio about the location, which is a short subway ride from Midtown Manhattan.

Previously: WSJ: Amazon will split HQ2 between two cities (Nov. 5)

Previously: JBG Smith jumps 4.3% after DC suburb seen as frontrunner for Amazon HQ2 (Nov. 5)