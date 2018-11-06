Libbey reaffirmed FY2018 guidance

Libbey (NYSEMKT:LBY) reports revenue rose 2.9% in Q3, excluding the currency impact.

U.S. & Canada revenue up 2.7% to $115.3M, driven by favorable price and product mix sold and improved channel mix and volume.

Latin America revenue +0.2% to $35.41M, as a result of higher volume and favorable pricing.

EMEA revenue down 1.3% to $33.29M, driven primarily by lower volume.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 80 bps to 19.4%.

SG&A expense rate +180 bps to 17.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin slide 230 bps to 8.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: Increase in the low-single digits; Capex: $50M to $55M; Adjusted SG&A expense rate: 15.5% to 16%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 10% to 11%.

