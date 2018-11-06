OnDeck jumps 10% after boosting 2018 guidance

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) moves up 10% in premarket trading after boosting 2018 guidance for adjusted net income to $40M-$44M, up from prior guidance of $30M to $36M.

Now sees 2018 gross revenue of $392M-$396M, up from its prior range of $380M-$386M.

On track to announce next lending product before year-end.

For 2019, OnDeck expects low double-digit loan growth, stable net interest margin as higher market interest rates mitigate lower borrowing spreads, and a stable annual efficiency ratio as positive operating leverage in the U.S. lending business offsets about $15M of incremental investment in strategic growth initiatives.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 17 cents beat consensus by 6 cents and compares with a loss of 1 cent per share a year ago.

Q3 origination volume of $648M, up 22% Y/Y and up 10% Q/Q.

Q3 net interest margin increased to 32.9% from 32.0% in Q2 and 28.9% a year ago.

