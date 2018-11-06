Uber Eats plans to triple staff to compete in EMEA

Uber (UBER) plans to add 600 Uber Eats staff across EMEA to better take on food delivery rivals, which would raise the staff to 900 from the current 300.

Uber Eats represents over 10% of gross bookings for the company but doesn’t have a strong user base in EMEA where it faces competition from Just Eats and Deliveroo.

The company is working on attracting more users through its Uber Eats website and is rolling out additional local payment methods.

Uber plans to go public next year in a race to the market with competitor Lyft.

