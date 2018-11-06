Ralph Lauren tracks higher after strong guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) lifts guidance after sliding past consensus estimates with its FQ2 report. The company now expects full-year revenue to be approximately flat to up slightly in constant currency vs. prior outlook for slightly down. Operating margin is anticipated to be up 40 to 60 bps in constant currency compared to a year ago.

For FQ2, Ralph Lauren reports a 1% increase in North American revenue and 1% drop in Europe revenue. Asia revenue was up 13% during the quarter. Gross profit improved 100 bps to 60.9% of sales. Operating margin was up 50 bps to 13.9% of sales. Ralph Lauren ended the quarter with $1.9B in cash (+12% Y/Y), $684M in debt (+5%) and inventory of $995M (+15%).

Shares of Ralph Lauren are up 0.44% in premarket trading to $137.40 vs. a 52-week trading range of $83.91 to $147.79.

