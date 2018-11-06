Corporate restructuring at MagneGas

Scott Mahoney has been appointed CEO of MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA), where he will complete the company's transition from a technology research-centric organization to a rapidly scaling commercial competitor in global industrial gas while unlocking additional commercial applications.

Mahoney served as CFO since December 2016, and replaces Ermanno Santilli, who has been appointed CTO in order to focus on a number of advanced technology initiatives.

MagneGas also announced that it bought back all of the outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock for total consideration of $1M cash and 5M shares of the company’s common stock on November 2, 2018.