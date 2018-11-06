ABC's PharMEDium working on remedial measures, restart uncertain

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) reports that compounding unit PharMEDium continues to implement remedial measures cited by the FDA during on-site inspections that prompted a shutdown of operations. In September, it announced that it expected to resume commercial ops this year, but the timeline appears likely to extend into 2019 since the agency has yet to confirm the full resolution/implementation of the corrective actions.

Previously: AmerisourceBergen Tennessee compounding facility expected to commence commercial operations this year (Sept. 5)

Previously: AmerisourceBergen compounding businesses in two states suspended over safety concerns (Aug. 27)