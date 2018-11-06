Randgold Resources beats on Q3 earnings, helped by lower costs
Nov. 06, 2018 8:27 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Randgold Resources (NYSE:GOLD) +1.1% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings while cash costs fell 18% Q/Q to $181.6M.
- Q3 gold production fell 1.5% Q/Q to 308,628 oz., as an eight-week labor strike at the Tongon mine was mostly offset by higher production at other mines.
- Gold sales during the quarter slid 9% Q/Q to $374.2M, due to the strike leading to a significant decrease in gold sold at Tongon.
- But the company says the strike and improved cost controls at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali and Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo helped reduce costs.
- Randgold shareholders are expected to vote tomorrow on a merger with Barrick Gold, whose shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the tie-up yesterday.