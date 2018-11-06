NIO +12% after updating on production and sales

NIO (NYSE:NIO) jumps in early trading despite posting a wider loss than anticipated with its Q3 report.

On the production side of the report, NIO discloses 4,206 ES8 vehicles were produced and 3,268 were delivered during the quarter.

The Chinese EV automaker expects Q4 revenue of $418.5M to $436M.

CFO update: "We delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2018 as production accelerated and we began generating meaningful revenue of over RMB1.4 billion. We now have 12 NIO Houses and 9 pop-up NIO Houses across 19 major cities in China. Our ES8 order pipeline continues to grow and production is on track, giving us confidence in our ability to meet our delivery goal of 10,000 ES8s by the end of 2018."

Shares of NIO are up 12.14% in premarket trading to $7.48.

Previously: NIO reports Q3 results (Nov. 6)