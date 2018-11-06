REITs to watch as New York may win half of Amazon HQ2

Shares of real estate investment trusts that do most of their businesses in New York are poised to gain after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly near naming Long Island City section of Queens as one of its two sites for HQ2.

Office REITS include: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A), SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).

Commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) may also gain.

Look, too, at apartment REITs: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB).

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

