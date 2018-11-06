Citi soft on Solid Biosciences in premarket healthcare analyst action

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) resumed with Outperform rating and $36 (153% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) initiated with Sell rating and $25 (27% downside risk) price target at Citigroup citing scant market opportunity for DMD candidate SGT-001 compared to Sarepta's and Pfizer's offerings. Shares are down 1% premarket.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) upgraded to Buy with a $21 (62% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR citing upside for HBV candidate DCR-HBVS and recent financing and partnership activities with Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly. Shares up 7% premarket.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) downgraded to Underweight with an $18 (flat) price target at JPMorgan.