Malibu Boats beats Q1 estimates

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reports unit volume rose 15.8% to 1,516 boats in Q1.

Net sales per unit grew 3% to $81,453 per unit.

Malibu U.S. net sales up 13.8% to $69.2M.

Cobalt net sales advanced 30.7% to $48.3M.

Malibu Australia net sales +4% to $6M.

Gross margin rate improved 260 bps to 24.7%, due to efficiencies gained in Cobalt business and an overall increase in unit volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.7% to $22.9M.

Previously: Malibu Boats beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)