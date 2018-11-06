Nomura dismisses MGM-Caesars talk

Nomura issues an unambiguous response to yesterday's report from the New York Post that MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is interested in a merger with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

"We seriously doubt that, even if there are such discussions, they will go anywhere," reads today's note from the Japanese research firm.

The Nomura doesn't think Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) or Genting Group is in a position to make a run at Caesars either, although that doesn't push it off its bullish view on the casino stock.

"We reiterate our positive view on Caesars Entertainment, which is based not on a takeover premium but on improving operational performance with a new CEO, as well as stronger demand trends in Vegas next year," advises Nomura.

