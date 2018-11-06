Oasis Petroleum -3% as Q3 earnings come up short of estimates

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) -2.9% pre-market after Q3 earnings missed analyst expectations even as revenues rose 79% Y/Y to a higher than estimated $546M.

OAS says Q3 oil production rose 27% Y/Y to 65.9K bbl/day, with volumes increasing by 8.2K bbl/day Q/Q and exceeding Q3 midpoint guidance by 1%; overall production of 85.4K boe/day (77% oil) was held by 12 days of operational downtime during August at its first gas plant in Wild Basin.

OAS expects Q4 volumes of 87.5K-90K boe/day while maintaining expected exit rates of 91K-94K boe/day, and continues to anticipate ~15% volume growth from exit 2018 to exit 2019, with no change to prior expectations surrounding Delaware production exit guidance.

The company continues to expect to complete ~110 gross operated wells in 2018 in the Williston Basin and 6-8 gross operated wells in the Delaware Basin.

OAS reaffirms FY 2018 E&P capex guidance at $900M-$930M.