Wells Fargo lose confidence in Western Union

Western Union (NYSE:WU) trades lower after Wells Fargo downgrades the payments stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

"While we continue to view WU’s scale and brand recognition as strong points in the WU story and that near-term economic conditions will support low single digit C2C growth we struggle to see the catalyst for acceleration in the fundamentals that will move the shares higher," reads the WF note.

"A myriad of factors such a competition, regulation and somewhat inconsistent economic growth across the globe lead us to believe at this time that the fundamentals, while stable, are not likely to accelerate."

The Wells analyst team lowers its price target on Western Union to $20 from $28 after dropping 2018-2019 EPS estimates.