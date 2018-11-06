More on Colony Credit Real Estate Q3: Provision and impairment

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Q3 adjusted core EPS of 35 cents matches consensus estimate.

During Q3, talks with a borrower on certain NY hospitality loans led to exploring additional options for a potential resolution, including a recapitalization and earlier than expected receipt and sale of collateral. As a result, CLNC recorded a $35M provision for loan loss.

Recorded impairment on real estate held for investment of $25M at CLNC ownership share for three properties, resulting from changes during the quarter, including a reduction in the estimated holding period and tenant vacancy.

The Q3 impairment and provision "will allow Colony Credit Real Estate to move forward with our business plan, including redeploying lower-yielding capital into higher-yielding assets," says President and CEO Kevin P. Traenkle.

Q3 net interest income of $30.0M vs. $31.7M a year ago.

After end of Q3, allocated and initially funded an additional $620M and $356M of capital, respectively through closed deals or deals in advanced stages of execution.

Conference call at 11:00AM ET.

