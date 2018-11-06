Mosaic, Nutrien on the move following positive outlook

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) lead a rise for fertilizer stocks after beating Q3 earnings expectations (I, II) and raising guidance: MOS +4.2% , NTR +3.3% , CF +1.5% pre-market, with UAN and IPI on watch.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews likes that MOS completed the commitment to repay $700M of its long-term debt, two years ahead of the company's initial 2020 target.

BMO's Joel Jackson thinks MOS is reaping benefits from higher potash and phosphate prices but remains cautious as he expects price softening next year, with Q4 phosphate margins already expected lower.

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen expects NTR’s consensus estimates to potentially go higher given the Q3 beat and the strong underlying macro backdrop; he also says NTR’s dividend increase shows improved market fundamentals and confidence in operational cash flow.

Source: Bloomberg First Word