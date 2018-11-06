Splunk -4% on Bernstein slash to Market Perform

Bernstein downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Market Perform from Outperform. (Source: StreetAccount.)

Splunk has been one of the cloud names in analyst discussions of M&A targets after IBM’s $34B offer for Red Hat.

The speculation drove SPLK up 8.6% last week. Splunk shares are down 8.6% on the month, 2.2% in the quarter, but up 22% YTD.

The company reports earnings on November 15.

Shares are currently down 4.1% premarket to $97.

