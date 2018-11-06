Pot shortages continue in Canada - Cowen

According to Cowen's work, 57% of cannabis products in Canada are out of stock - the same percentage as last week.

Products, however, are being added at a speedy pace, with Cowen noting the SKU count as growing 20% weekly since pot was legalized three weeks ago.

For Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) - which has the 2nd-highest number of SKUs (169) - its out-of-stock rate fell to 54% from 65%. Shares are up 1.6% premarket.

Source: Bloomberg

