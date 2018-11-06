More on Senior Housing Properties Q3: Same-property cash NOI +0.3%

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) Q3 normalized FFO per share of 42 cents falls short of consensus estimate of 45 cents, and declines from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

SNH slips 1.9% in premarket trading.

Q3 revenue rose to $279.0M from $266.7M a year ago.

Q3 consolidated same-property cash basis net operating income increases 0.3% Y/Y.

44% of NOI came from 129 properties leased to medical providers, medical-related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants, or MOBs, with 12.6M leasable square feet; same-property occupancy was 95.3% at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 95.8% a year ago.

39.6% of NOI came from 229 triple net leased senior living communities with 24,298 living units; weighted average rent coverage for triple net leased senior living communities decreased to 1.13x for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2018 vs. 1.22x for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Conference call at 10:00AM ET.

Previously: Senior Housing Properties Trust misses by $0.03, revenue in-line (Nov. 6)