Premier acquires Stanson Health for $51.5M

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) announced the acquisition of Stanson Health, is a leader in developing next-generation Clinical Decision Support solutions, for $51.5M. This will bolsters Premier’s rapidly-evolving enterprise analytics and performance improvement technology solutions to advance clinical excellence and reduce care variation.

Premier will be utilizing the existing cash on hand to fund the acquisition. The acquisition also provides for an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $15M based on certain product delivery and revenue targets.

The transaction is expected to close in Premier's fiscal second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018.