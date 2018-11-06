Entercom points to sequential improvement in Q3 earnings

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) turned up in-line revenues in its Q3 earnings, though EBITDA dropped when adjusting for the company's transformational merger with CBS Radio.
Revenues juiced by the merger rose to $378.5M from $122.3M. But same-station revenues fell to $378.5M from $395.2M a year ago.
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA dropped to $86.5M from $89.7M.
The company pointed to sequential revenue gains: "Revenues have improved significantly since the first half of the year and the fourth quarter is on track for significant growth, currently pacing up 4%," says CEO David Field.
Operating income was $78.7M vs. a year-ago $13.5M.
A small block trade has crossed the wires up 8.4%.
