Regulus up 20% premarket on restructured Sanofi deal

Nano cap Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is up 20% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its restructured collaboration agreement with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) featuring the out-licensing of global exclusive rights to develop and commercialize RG-012 for all indications.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, RGLS will receive $7M upfront, up to $40M in milestones and reimbursement for certain transition expenses. Sanofi will also assume RGLS' upstream license royalty obligations.

RG-012 targets miR-21, a non-coding RNA that that negatively regulates gene/networks and has been reported to be upregulated in fibrotic kidney diseases. Treatment with an anti-miR-21 significantly slows the progression of chronic kidney disease. It is currently in Phase 2 development for a progressive kidney disorder called Alport syndrome.

