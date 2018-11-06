More on Laredo Petroleum Q3 results

Laredo Petroleum reports Q3 production increase 19% Y/Y to 71,382 boe/day, higher guidance of 71,000 boe/day.

Average price (without derivatives) of $34.39/Boe, +20.5% Y/Y; cash margins realized $25.52/boe, +26.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin declines 620bps to 57.4%, with operating margin expands ~795bps to 37.3%

Cash flow from operations of $145.9M

Revises FY18 production growth guidance to ~17%; however reduces oil production growth outlook to ~7.5% vs. FY17

For Q4 expects total production to be ~70.5 Mboe/day, with oil production of 28.2MBO/day

Expects FY18 capex of ~$630M.

(NYSE:LPI) is down 3.66% in pre-market trading

Previously: Laredo Petroleum misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)