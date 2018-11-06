CVON, VCEL among premarket gainers

ConvergeOne Holdings (NASDAQ:CVON) +32% on being acquired by CVC Fund.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) +25% on Q3 result.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) +21%. on Q3 result.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) +16% on successful restructuring of Sanofi collaboration.
Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +14% new time charter with BP.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +12% release of data from a phase 1b clinical trial administering anti-CEA CAR-T by utilizing a unique Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery manufactured by TriSalus Life Sciences.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +12% on Q3 result.
Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) +9%.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) +8% on Q3 result.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) +9% after updating on production and sales.
CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) +11% on Q3 result.
Mallinckrodt Public Limited (NYSE:MNK) +6% on Q3 result.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) +8% on Q3 result.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) +6% on Q3 result.
Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) +5%.
Now read: Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Continued Upside Ahead Through Sales Growth And Clinical Catalysts »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox