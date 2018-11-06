CVON, VCEL among premarket gainers

ConvergeOne Holdings (NASDAQ:CVON) +32% on being acquired by CVC Fund.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) +25% on Q3 result.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) +21% . on Q3 result.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) +16% on successful restructuring of Sanofi collaboration.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +14% new time charter with BP.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +12% release of data from a phase 1b clinical trial administering anti-CEA CAR-T by utilizing a unique Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery manufactured by TriSalus Life Sciences.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +12% on Q3 result.

Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) +9% .

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) +8% on Q3 result.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +9% after updating on production and sales.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) +11% on Q3 result.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited (NYSE:MNK) +6% on Q3 result.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) +8% on Q3 result.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) +6% on Q3 result.