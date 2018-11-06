Starbucks expands delivery in China

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says it added delivery service to 1,100 stores in China spread across 17 different cities.

Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong: "Our market-leading scale and the positive customer trial and adoption we have seen in the first two months of operations have given us even greater confidence that we will successfully bring this exceptional delivery experience to more than 2,000 stores across 30 cities by the end of year. And we will do this with the deep respect for coffee, relentless pursuit for excellence and agility that only Starbucks can in China."