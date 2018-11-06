More on MFA Financial Q3: Buys over $2.3B of residential mortgage assets

MFA Financial (MFA +0.7% ) Q3 GAAP EPS of 19 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 2 cents and increases from 15 cents a year ago.

Asset acquisitions exceeded run-off during Q3, with MFA purchasing more than $2.3B of residential mortgage assets in the quarter, including $707M of residential whole loans.

Recent growth in MFA's residential whole loan portfolio has been largely through purchases of newly originated whole loans, including non-QM loans, rehabilitation or "fix and flip" loans, and single family rental loans.

Book value $7.46 at Sept. 30, 2018 from $7.54 at June 30, 2018, primarily due to lower unrealized gains on legacy non-agency MBS and higher unrealized losses on agency MBS, partly offset by increase in fair value of swaps.

Conference call at 10:00AM ET.

Previously: MFA Financial beats by $0.02, misses on net interest income (Nov. 6)