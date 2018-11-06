Allot Communications +1.9% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) turned in a better-than-expected loss and topped consensus along with boosting guidance in its Q3 earnings.

Shares are up 1.9% just out of the open on Nasdaq.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) improved to 70.7% from 68.2%, and gross profit rose 20% to $17.1M. Operating loss and net loss narrowed to $1.1M from $1.3M.

Revenues were up 16% Y/Y and also grew 5% from last quarter.

Book-to-bill ratio was under 1 for the quarter; it was over 1 for the nine months.

Cash and equivalents came to $104.7M as of Sept. 30.

For the full year, it's raising revenue guidance to $93M-$95M. It expects book-to-bill ratio over 1.

