New Gold names former Richmont exec Chausse as new CFO

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) appoints Robert Chausse as its new Executive VP and CFO effective immediately, replacing current CFO Paula Myson, who is leaving the company after 14 months on the job.

Chausse brings more than 25 years of finance experience in the mining sector, most recently as CFO of Richmont Mines until the sale of the company to Alamos Gold in November 2017; previously, he was CFO at Stornowat Diamonds (2016), AuRico Gold (2013-15) and Baffinland Iron Mines (2006-09).

Former Richmont CEO Renaud Adams joined New Gold as CEO in September.