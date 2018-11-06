Nektar teams up with Pfizer on NKTR-214 combo therapies

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -9% ) will collaborate with Pfizer (PFE -0.4% ) on clinical studies evaluating combination therapies to treat cancer. Specifically, the companies will assess the combination of Nektar's NKTR-214, a CD122-biased agonist, with Pfizer's anti-PD-LI monoclonal antibody Bavencio (avelumab) (developing with Merck), PARP inhibitor talazoparib and androgen receptor inhibitor enzalutamide (developing with Astellas Pharma).

Pfizer will initiate a Phase 1b/2 study assessing the combinations of NKTR-214 + avelumab + enzalutamide and NKTR-214 + talazoparib + avelumab in a range of cancers.

The companies and their associated partners will maintain global commercial rights to their respective products.

NKTR-214 is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells by targeting CD122 receptors on the surface of immune cells called CD8+ effector T cells and Natural Killer cells.