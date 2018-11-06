Emerge Energy Services slips on 'disappointing Q3 earnings'

Thinly traded Emerge Energy (EMES -29.5% ) reports Q3 sales down 39% Y/Y to $63M due to lower northern white sales volumes & prices, as well as shift in mix away from higher priced terminal sales

The company says that disappointing Q3 results were driven by the short-term challenging market conditions and a delay in ramping up new San Antonio plant

Sales volumes was down 28% to 1,073K tons; volumes sold through terminals of 247K tons was 23% of Q3 volume, down from 45% last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin declines 560bps to 12.6%

The company lowers EBITDA guidance to $50M-$65M, amid short-term market softness and lower in-basin production.

