Gray Television +6.9% after record revenues, profits

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is up 6.9% in early NYSE trading after posting record revenues and profits in its Q3 report with the help of political ad revenues up double digits from the last midterm election.

Overall revenues rose 28% to a record $279.3M.

Political revenue was $48M, consistent with a recent update to guidance and up 17% from 2014 on an adjusted basis.

Retransmission revenues were $91.6M; net of retransmission expense, they came to $50.2M.

Net income rose 304% to a Q3 record $61.9M.

Broadcast cash flow, meanwhile, rose 69% to an all-time best $134.6M.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

Previously: Gray Television beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Nov. 06 2018)

Press release