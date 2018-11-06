Bloomberg: Comcast done with Europe M&A after Sky

After prevailing in a contentious $39B battle to acquire UK broadcaster Sky (SKYAY +0.3% ), Comcast (CMCSA +0.1% ) says it doesn't have more European M&A plans, Bloomberg reports.

“Our plate is full; we know what we are doing; we’re pausing the share buyback and focusing on the balance sheet," CEO Brian Roberts says about continental expansion.

As for a heavily watched approach to strategy and whether Sky plays a big part in Comcast's streaming ambitions, Roberts also says Sky will work independently, though Comcast can learn from Sky Now streaming: "Sky is a great business. Let's do no harm and let them run the company."

"The way we will operate the company is (Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch) knows the market better than me. Those opportunities he will pick and choose," Roberts says.