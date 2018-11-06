Stocks start on higher note, led by techs

Stocks erase pre-market losses to open higher, as investors await the results from today's U.S. midterm elections that could change control of Congress and potentially halt much of the Trump administration’s agenda for the next two years; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In U.S. earnings, CVS +2.1% after beating earnings expectations, Eli Lilly -2.8% despite beating earnings estimates and raising guidance, and Booking Holdings +7.1% after it raised its earnings guidance above consensus.

The industrial ( +0.8% ), communication services ( +0.8% ), and information technology ( +0.7% ) are the early sector leaders, while the financial ( -0.3% ) and consumer staples ( -0.2% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices tick slightly lower, with the two-year yield and 10-year yield each adding a basis point to 2.91% and 3.21%, respectively.

Still ahead: September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey