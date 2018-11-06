Univar down post Q3 results; lowers FY18 guidance

Univar (UNVR -20.6% ) reports Q3 sales +4% to $2.13B led by sales growth in US and EMEA regions, offset by decline in Canada and RoW revenues.

The company witnessed slight expansion in margins, with gross margin +20bps to 22.2%, adj. EBITDA margin up ~ 10bps to 7.4%; operating margin up ~40bps to 4.7%

UNVR issues downside guidance for FY18 with EPS of ~$1.60 (vs. consensus of $1.75), down from prior guidance of $1.65-1.85

The company also expects ongoing challenges in Canada and foreign exchange headwinds to likely dampen Q4 growth; expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be flat as compared to last year.

