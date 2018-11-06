Wells Fargo's sees legacy loan divestments tailing off by mid-2019: FT

Wells Fargo (WFC -1.3% ) CFO John Shrewsberry sees the bank's divestment of legacy loans abating by mid-2019, allowing its loan book to increase along with its big presence in the U.S. credit market, the Financial Times reports, citing Shrewsberry's presentation at a investor conference.

Wells's loan growth has suffered as it sells off financial crisis-era mortgage and auto-loan portfolios.

Tamping down concerns about rising deposit costs, Shrewsberry sees higher interest rates helping revenue next year. The "core checking customer is keeping their balances where they are" instead of moving them into higher-yielding deposit products as rate rise. Meanwhile excess deposits in wealth management accounts are migrating toward higher-yielding products, he said.

Previously: Wells Fargo jumps 2% in premarket after Q3 results (Oct. 12)