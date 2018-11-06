Bullish vibe on Booking Holdings following earnings

Oppenheimer hikes its price target on Overweight-rated Booking Holdings (BKNG +6.7% ) to $2,300 from $2,275 as it pointed to the online travel company's solid room-nights growth in Q3.

The firm also thinks investors are overlooking Booking's potential to increase its penetration in U.S. vacation rentals.

Needham is more cautious, pointing to some margin presure on the company/ Meanwhile, RBC Capital boosts its price target on $2,425 to $2,225 and Atlantic Equities lifts its PT to $2,350 to $2,200. Mizuho's PT goes to $2,450 from $2,400.

Overall, Booking's Q3 report and guidance update did very little to push Wall Street off its bullish view of the stock (20 Buy-equivalent ratings, 14 Hold-equivalent ratings, 0 Sell-equivalent ratings).

