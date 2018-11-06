BHP expects one week recovery from runaway iron ore train derailment

BHP Billiton (BHP -0.4% ) says it expects to take about a week to recover from yesterday's derailment of one of its iron ore trains that has halted the company's rail operations in Western Australia.

BHP, which estimates that ~1.5 km of track has been damaged, says stockpiles at Port Hedland will be used over the coming days to maintain port operations.

Analysts say the rail mishap for the world’s third largest iron ore exporter could give prices a short-term boost.

"We would expect BHP to still ship during this period out of stock at port, but it is expected there will be some impact as customers will be awaiting certain products," says UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock, estimating that lost railings from mine-to-port over seven days could amount to ~6M metric tons of iron ore.

"They are playing it down, but sometimes these things can take a lot longer than you expect," says commodities strategist Daniel Hynes at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, adding that even if the suspension only lasts a week, "there will certainly be some sort of supply disruption premium in the short term."