Hospitality Properties gains 1.4% after Q3 beat

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) rises 1.4% after Q3 normalized FFO per share of $1.06 beats consensus estimate by 2 cents; compares with $1.07 in year-ago quarter.

Q3 comparable hotel RevPar slipped 0.5% Y/Y on occupancy declines associated with renovations, competition from supply growth, and negative impact from hurricane-related issues.

Excluding recently acquired hotels and 16 comparable hotels that underwent renovation for all or part of Q3, RevPAR increased 0.4%.

Q3 total revenue rose to $603.2M from $577.6M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA $225.7M vs. $223.5M.

Conference call at 1:00PM ET.

Previously: Hospitality Properties beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)